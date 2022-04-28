BROOKVILLE — The Brookville School Board was treated to a presentation detailing how students at Hickory Grove Elementary School are helping Ukrainian refugees for a service project.
Hickory Grove Principal Andy Collins said the school wanted to meet a need created by the conflict in Ukraine.
“We recognized the need of what was happening, and the school decided to come together and help in some way. Sometimes it is easy to say, ‘Let’s ask for some money and send some donations to help.’ It came down to children leaving Ukraine and going to other countries. The schools were starting to get overpopulated and were running low on supplies. We decided to collect school supplies per grade level and send them out to a country that is near Ukraine that is taking in these students, which turned out to be Romania. Our guidance counselor, Mrs. (Kristen) Drake, and Mrs. (Heidi) Afton worked really hard to find a direct contact. We have a direct contact that is going to ensure that these school supplies gets to the right place,” Collins said.