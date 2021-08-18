BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board listened to a survey brought by community member Randy McGaughey on the effects of wearing masks during both segments of public comments at Monday’s school board meeting.
McGaughey read from the survey “Is a mask that covers the mouth and nose free from undesirable effects in everyday use and free from potential hazards” by Kai Kisielinski, Paul Giboni, et. al for The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
He said the survey indicated that persistent mask wearing causes adverse psychological and physiological effects, including elevated carbon dioxide levels after 30 minutes of mask wearing, significant increase in heart rate due to lack of oxygen and creating an environment for bacteria to thrive in.