BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District business manager Ellen Neyman gave an update to the 2020-2021 budget, specifically the differences between what was budgeted for revenues and what was received.
She is waiting for the final numbers from the audit, hoping to get those in the next couple months. She said the numbers she gave the board, however, are a good step toward understanding and setting a budget for 2022-2023. She said she is looking at figures with more than a $10,000 variance.
“With these numbers, we have a greater idea where our budget was accurate and where we had some changes,” Neyman said.