BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District Dr. Erich May gave the school board a “by the numbers” update on the district during this week’s meeting, comparing the figures from 2022 to those of 2021.
He said he provides this update to the board every year in October, and it is different from another report which will be brought later in the year on student data, such as test scores, grades, attendance and discipline.
He said the report he gave on Monday night took a very wide angle on the district. He highlighted the staffing difference between 2021 and 2022, noting that in 2021 the district had 220 employees; in 2022 it had 203.5 employees. He said the difference reflects the labor shortage the district and community is facing.
In the building square footage category, he said they added the maintenance building with a square footage of 6,700.
He said the district lost almost 20 students between 2021 and 2022, with total enrollment in 2021 at 1,382 students and in 2022, 1,363 students. He said Jeff Tech enrollment is up, with 83 Brookville students at Jeff Tech in 2021 and 87 in 2022.