BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board held in-depth discussions at its most recent meeting regarding several swimming co-ops the district has with the three Clarion schools.
During the public comments section, former swimming coach Lindy Bowser said she has been involved in many roles in Brookville’s swim program. She said when she was coach, the Clarion students were allowed to swim if there was an open lane or if the officials allowed an extra exhibition event. She said she refused to allow them to replace Brookville swimmers, as the district’s swimmers work hard and every place they earn is important. She said the district should not be replacing Brookville swimmers with swimmers from another community, as it does not show good faith in the Brookville swimmers. She said replacing Brookville swimmers will “open Pandora’s Box” for other Brookville teams and events.