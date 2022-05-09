BROOKVILLE — The Brookville school board discussed continuing the early dismissal Fridays for the 2022-2023 school year, which then led into a deeper discussion on the district’s Bright Space offerings at Monday’s meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Erich May said that the district is required to hold 900 hours of instruction time a year for elementary students and 990 hours for secondary students. He said the district is running at a surplus with those hours, detailing the following: Northside Elementary, 972 hours and five minutes; Pinecreek Elementary, 977 hours and 35 minutes; Hickory Grove Elementary, 1,057 hours and 38 minutes; and the junior and senior high school, 1,007 and 20 minutes. He said the district was doing half-day Fridays one year ago after coming back from COVID-19 closures.
He said the district was still getting used to the Bright Space online learning program, and they had more students choose to stay online for months and semesters at a time. He said a survey to parents was sent out a year ago asking their opinion on continuing half-day Fridays. He said in that survey, 58 percent of parents said they were in favor of continuing the policy. He said that was one of the reasons the district recommended a new policy for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year of a two-hour early dismissal on Fridays. He said a new survey regarding the two-hour early dismissal Fridays was sent to parents at the end of March. He said 66.1 percent of parents were in favor of the policy, four times the number who were opposed. He said the policy brings with it numerous advantages.