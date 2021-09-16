BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Erich May gave the school board an update on the proposed usage of American Rescue Plan funds at Tuesday night’s meeting.
He said the district has to put forward an official funding plan by November, and it proposes to allocate funds in these categories: facilities featuring outdoor pavilions, a high school greenhouse, a junior high amphitheater, an additional Hickory Grove Elementary School playground and increased bottle filling stations, technology including classroom projectors, Chromebook replacements, software updates for Brightspace, One to One, Turn It In and Transfinder. He said after-school, summer and reading support programming are required expenditures. Increased speech and language services are also on the list of expenditures.