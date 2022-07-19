BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board discussed recording its meetings at Monday’s voting session.
Superintendent Dr. Erich May said the board has three options that they can proceed with: status quo, which is not recording meetings; having an audio recording of meetings; and live-streaming meetings. He said he has spoken to the district solicitor, who said it would be up to the district what the retention period of any recording would be. May said some school boards keep the recording until the official meeting’s minutes are approved.