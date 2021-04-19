BROOKVILLE — The Constitutional Republicans of Western Pennsylvania are hosting a forum for candidates for the Brookville Area School Board of Directors at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Columbia Theatre in Brookville.
“This is an unusual year,” said CRWPA chairman Gary Smith. “It is not unusual to have more seats open than there are candidates. This year, there are four seats up for election and seven candidates."
Candidates for the Brookville School board are Adler Fleming, Luc Doolittle, Matt Park, Elisha Burns, Christopher Rhodes, Frank Bartley and Erin Schiafone.