BROOKVILLE — The Brookville school board approved a quote on the upcoming renovations to the football stadium at its meeting this week.
Superintendent Dr. Erich May reminded the board that the track and the field are both worn out, and the field has caused problems in the past and has became a safety and economic issue, which is why the administration has decided to go with an artificial field. He said multiple athletic and student groups will be positively impacted, and that by installing artificial turf, the district will be in a good position to retain the district track meet, as well as attract other events, such as play-off football games.