BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board has accepted the resignation of board member Kerith Strano Taylor, who resigned her seat on the board after being appointed as the Jefferson County Children and Youth Services administrator.
Superintendent Dr. Erich May read her resignation letter, which praised the accomplishments of the district.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve on this board since 2011. In my tenure, this district has settled three contracts without a work stoppage, navigated through COVID and maintained our high standards in the education of our students. I have accepted a new role as the administrator of the Jefferson County Children and Youth Services. I look at this transition as an opportunity to foster stronger families for our children in the county. I am forever grateful for the relationships I cultivated during my school board tenure, and I look forward to working with all of you in my new role.”