BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Erich May gave an update to the school board on Monday night on how the school year has gone so far.
He said the schools had a strong start and that he was impressed with how quickly faculty, staff and students got back to business this year. He said he has been impressed by creative and challenging lessons and units that have been completed and ones that are underway.
He told the board that they have all but one professional position filled, and he hopes to fill that last position at next week’s voting meeting. He said they still have some vacancies in support staff (custodial staff and student aid positions). He said in general, things are looking very good in the schools.
He said transportation is running more smoothly now after a couple of weeks to work out the kinks, with tweaks still to be made to some routes. He said he thinks the worst is behind them and they are fully using the new software. He said he hopes the new transportation secretary will start next Monday and the administration will have a name for the board’s approval.
He said fall sports are well underway, with many great games being completed in a variety of sports.
He said they had solid attendance averages, which the administration appreciates, as there is national coverage of attendance suffering nationwide in the wake of COVID-19, and he thanked the families of students for their support.