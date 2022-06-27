REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee welcomed Brookville Superintendent Dr. Erich May as the incoming superintendent of record on Monday.
Monday’s meeting was Punxsutawney Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski’s last meeting as superintendent of record.
Jeff Tech director Dr. Barry Fillman welcomed May and said he was looking forward to working with him to help Jeff Tech grow. Fillman acknowledged Lesniewski, who was absent at the meeting. Fillman said he appreciated Lesniewski’s service to Jeff Tech.