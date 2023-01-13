BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District’s Friends of Rachel club is wrapping up a shoe drive fundraiser, high school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said Thursday.
The club is asking for donations of gently used or new shoes, from baby to adult sizes. The Friends of Rachel will earn funds based on the total weight of the donated items, which will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners in developing countries. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in these fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house families.