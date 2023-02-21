CRANBERRY — This year, students in the robotics class at Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School participated in the VEX Robotics Competition: Spin Up.
The aim of the game is to work with another team’s robot to spin rollers and shoot discs into high and low goal areas to score as many points as possible. During the last portion of each match, a robot can earn additional points for the team by expanding horizontally to touch as many field floor tiles as possible.
Brookville fielded three teams this year:
• Team captain: Damien Porter
— Team members: Baily Miller, Lily Mills
• Team captain: Hunter Rupp
— Team members: Quinton Perry, Jonah McMillen
• Team co-captains: Coyha Brown, Kaden Myers
— Team members: Hunter Patton, Braden Thomas
Each team built a robot and competed in four different tournaments. Team members learned from their peers at each tournament and adapted and improved their robot for each successive event. Over the course of the VRC season, Brookville teams made it as far as the final elimination round in tournaments, and Damien Porter won the Judges Award at the most recent tournament.