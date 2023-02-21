BAHS Robotics

BAHS Robotics students are pictured at the VRC Spin Up tournament in Cranberry: (from left) Lily Mills, Hunter Patton, Kaden Myers, Coyha Brown, Damien Porter (kneeling), Braden Thomas, Jonah McMillen, Hunter Rupp (kneeling) and Quinton Perry.

 Photo submitted

CRANBERRY — This year, students in the robotics class at Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School participated in the VEX Robotics Competition: Spin Up. 

The aim of the game is to work with another team’s robot to spin rollers and shoot discs into high and low goal areas to score as many points as possible. During the last portion of each match, a robot can earn additional points for the team by expanding horizontally to touch as many field floor tiles as possible.

