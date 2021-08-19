BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Police Department are filing charges after a road rage incident on Tuesday led to an attack in which the victim was knocked unconscious.
According to police, the suspect, a 48-year-old Port Allegany man, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Interstate 80. After a traffic accident was narrowly avoided, the suspect reportedly followed the other vehicle to Truck Stops of America in Brookville.
Once there, the suspect allegedly attacked the victim, striking him hard enough to cause injuries and knock him out.