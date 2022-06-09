BROOKVILLE — Brookville Chief of Police Vince Markle gave the borough council an update on what the police department is doing to keep the Brookville community, especially students, safe in the wake of the mass shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
At Tuesday’s meeting, council member Randy Bartley asked the chief to give the update. Markle said the police department and the school district have policies and procedures in place, and the police department has held numerous trainings and active shooter drills with different businesses in town.
He said the police practice shooting tactics in close quarters drills, which he defined as “force on force” training with non-lethal simunition rounds, which are rubber projectiles that simulate live rounds. He said they have conversion kits so they can use their duty weapons.