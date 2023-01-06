BROOKVILLE — Brookville police chief Vince Markle gave the Brookville Borough Council the uniform crime reporting statistics the police department had just received at this week’s meeting, and revealed an eye-opening statistic: the Brookville Borough Police Department had a 100 percent crimes solved rating for 2022.
Markle began the report by giving the crime statistics for Brookville in 2022. He said in 2022, Brookville had a 233 percent increase in arrests related to aggravated assaults, burglaries and thefts. He said this statistic was up from 2021. Simple assault violations relating to controlled substances and DUIs were up by 20.33 percent. There was a 75 percent increase in simple assaults, a 13.33 percent increase in controlled substance related crimes, and a 53.85 increase in DUI arrests. Of the DUI arrests, only four were related to alcohol. The rest were related to drug use. There was a 50 percent increase in public intoxication.