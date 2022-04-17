Brookville native running Boston Marathon for late brother

Sarasota, Florida resident and Brookville native John Kutz will honor his brother, former Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School teacher and coach Bill Kutz, today by running to raise awareness for ALS in the Boston Marathon.
Bill Kutz was a beloved teacher at the Brookville Area High School, and also coached track, football, and basketball. He was also a member of the Brookville Borough Council. Bill retired from teaching in 2013, but was diagnosed with ALS two years later. Kutz said his brother died of ALS in March 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, and the family did not have a way to properly celebrate his life.
“There was a funeral service, but I was unfortunately unable to attend his funeral because things got locked down with COVID. It was bad from a personal perspective. It was sad I wasn’t able to celebrate his life,” Kutz said.