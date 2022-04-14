BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority met on Tuesday, and engineer Steve Gibson updated them on the status of the Main Street waterline replacement project.
Gibson said a pre-construction meeting was held and the contractor was unsure of the timeline on when they would receive the necessary materials to start the project, especially duct wire, pipe, fittings and valves.
Gibson said the contractors are ready to start the project once materials are received and are shooting for a late May start date.