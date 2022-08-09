BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority heard an update on the Main Street waterline replacement project from engineer Steve Gibson and water commissioner Aaron Haines at its meeting Tuesday.
Gibson said construction has continued along Main Street and Franklin Avenue. He said that approximately 1,700 linear feet of water main has been installed, which constitutes roughly half of the project. He said five service connections have been installed along Franklin Avenue, including the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce building. He said work should continue along Main Street, and more service connections will be installed pending receipt of materials. He said the project should be on pace to be completed as long as materials continue to be delivered.