BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority announced that it would be re-advertising for its chemical bids at Tuesday’s meeting.
Water commissioner Aaron Haines said they had only received one bid for four of the chemicals they had bid out.
Borough manager Dana Rooney said the chemical bids were sent out late and she believes that is the reason the authority only received one back. She asked solicitor Jim Dennison if they could re-advertise.
He said they could re-advertise if they reject all bids and advised that the amount of those bids not be publicized so the other bidders won’t know what the first bidder bid.
Rooney said that they will reject all bids and re-advertise the bids. She said they will hold a special meeting to open the new bids on Jan. 31. Then the authority members would have a formalized bid sheet.
Authority member Jason Geer asked engineer Steve Gibson how many chemicals were out for bid. Gibson said there were nine altogether. Geer asked how many bids they would receive on a normal year. Gibson said usually they receive bids from three or four suppliers.
In other business:
• New member: The Brookville Municipal Authority welcomed new member Bruce Pierson at Tuesday’s meeting. Pierson is replacing the position vacated by Sam McKinley.
