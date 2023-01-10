Brookville Municipal Authority new member

The Brookville Municipal Authority welcomed Bruce Pierson to the board at Tuesday’s meeting. He is pictured here (left) being welcomed by chairman Roger Shaw.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority announced that it would be re-advertising for its chemical bids at Tuesday’s meeting. 

Water commissioner Aaron Haines said they had only received one bid for four of the chemicals they had bid out. 

