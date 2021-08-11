BROOKVILLE — Steve Gibson of Gwin Dobson and Foreman, Inc. updated the Brookville Municipal Authority on the Main Street waterline replacement project at Tuesday’s meeting.
Gibson said the PennVest application was submitted Aug. 4. A funding award decision is expected at the next PennVest board meeting in October. Design drawings and specifications have been prepared and reviewed with the municipal authority.
He said there is approximately $30 million in grant money available to be awarded. PennVest informed GDF that it received more applications than grant funding and there will be a loan portion associated with the loan, though applicants are being given the option to scale back their projects to just the grant portion.