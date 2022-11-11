BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority has announced its 2023 budget at the meeting on Tuesday.
Borough manager Dana Rooney said they would be sending the 2023 budget to the members of the Brookville Borough Council very soon. She said there were a few changes with salaries, so a finalized budget will be sent out to authority members.
She said they are looking at two increases that would be effective Jan. 1, so customers would not see the increases until their February bills. She said they are looking at a two percent increase in sewer rates and a three percent increase for water. She said these would constitute less than a dollar increase for a minimum bill, which is up to 1,000 gallons.
Authority member Sam McKinley said that in light of everything increasing across the board due to inflation, the authority is pleased to have kept the rate to a minimum increase. He said that was due in no small part to water commissioner Aaron Haines and his team keeping costs down and doing their jobs efficiently.
Rooney said they did their best to keep the rates low, but the cost of everything is high at this point in time.