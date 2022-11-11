Brookville Borough Council

Brookville Borough Complex.

 Spirit file photo

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority has announced its 2023 budget at the meeting on Tuesday. 

Borough manager Dana Rooney said they would be sending the 2023 budget to the members of the Brookville Borough Council very soon. She said there were a few changes with salaries, so a finalized budget will be sent out to authority members. 

