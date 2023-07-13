BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority recognized former member Sam McKinley for his years of service on the board.
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority recognized former member Sam McKinley for his years of service on the board.
Chairman Roger Shaw thanked McKinley for his service to the Municipal Authority and the community of Brookville.
“Sam, during your tenure on the BMA board, great things have happened and we wanted to acknowledge those. You participated in the development of major infrastructure projects such as the water and sewer plants. Both of those projects have positioned our community very well for the present and future, and put our community in great standing going forward. Your role was very pivotal in assisting the authority through the complexities of both of those projects, seeing them through to fruition. Your leadership and guidance as a member of this board has helped guide the authority through many of its annual financial operational endeavors. We thank you very much for that,” Shaw said.
