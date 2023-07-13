Municipal authority Sam McKinley

Brookville Municipal Authority Chair Roger Shaw (right) is pictured with former authority member Sam McKinley with a plaque commemorating McKinley’s years of service.

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority recognized former member Sam McKinley for his years of service on the board.

Chairman Roger Shaw thanked McKinley for his service to the Municipal Authority and the community of Brookville.

Tags

Recommended for you