BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority has entered into a cost-sharing agreement with the Jefferson County Fair Board for a waterline at the fairgrounds.
Water commissioner Aaron Haines said the fair board asked for a 50 percent cost share for the waterline segment from the conservation district building to the sewer lift station. He said the line would consist of 152 lineal feet of six-inch pipe, a meter vault and a service tap and line to a dry hydrant in the sewer lift station. He said they are asking for a cost share of $29,102.50.
He said that portion of the line is not everything they are asking for, as they approached the county for a cost share as well, from the west side of Route 28 to the Jefferson County Conservation District building. He said he did not know the status of the county’s decision.