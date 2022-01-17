BROOKVILLE — Engineer Steve Gibson gave the Brookville Municipal Authority an update on the Main Street waterline replacement project at last week’s meeting.
He said bid opening was held on Jan. 5, and of the 11 bids that were received, the apparent low bidder was Terra Works, Inc, from Clarion, with a total bid price of $1,491,139. He said the bid is one percent higher than the 2021 cost estimate of $1,470,000, but within the funds allocated for the project by PennVest. He said that Gwin, Dobson, and Foreman reccomends the authority issue a notice of intent to award to Terra Works, Inc. at a total contract price of $1,491,139.
The PennVest settlement is scheduled for April 7, with all settlement documents due no later than March 17.