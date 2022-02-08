BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority approved several motions to finalize the preparations for the Main Street waterline project at its Tuesday meeting.
featured
Brookville Municipal Authority approves Main Street project
- By Justin Felgar, For The Spirit
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Punxsy school board again asked for at-large elections
- County continues to oppose I-80 toll
- Punxsy resident raises $5K at Groundhog Jog
- 'Power of the Dog' tops Oscar noms with 12; 'Dune' nabs 10
- Brookville Municipal Authority approves Main Street project
- Cold weather brings ice fishing to Cloe Lake
- Punxsy fire companies respond to late Sunday crash
- McGuire retires as Jefferson County Housing Authority director
Popular Content
Articles
- Rita Levy named woman of the year
- Punxsy fire companies respond to late Sunday crash
- Groundhog Day weddings keep romance alive in Punxsy
- Cause of West Mahoning Street fire still undetermined
- Groundhog Day back and bigger than ever, drawing largest mid-week crowd
- Groundhog Day USA
- Cold weather brings ice fishing to Cloe Lake
- Miss Pennsylvania 2021 takes Groundhog Pledge
- Phil has spoken: Six more weeks of winter
- Brian Smith named man of the year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.