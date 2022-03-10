BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority approved four projects to submit to the State Gaming Local Share Assessment Grant fund at Tuesday’s meeting.
Engineer Steve Gibson said the deadline for the grant is next week and recommended four projects that he went over with water commissioner Aaron Haines: installing a emergency generator at the Roseville water booster pump station, purchasing a new front-end loader for the wastewater treatment plant for handling sludge, replacing the windows and doors at the old water and sewer plant buildings, and replacing the North Fork drive line waterline.
He said he wanted to pick projects with varying price points and noted the North Fork drive line waterline replacement would be one of the more expensive. He said the fund is giving out money that is 100 percent grant funds, without any required match.