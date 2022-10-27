BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man has been charged with more than 200 counts related to possession of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.
Isaiah Zachary Isaac, 23, faces 216 counts of felony two child pornography, 25 counts of felony three child pornography, 15 felony two counts of dissemination of photos/film of child sex acts and one felony three count of criminal use of a communication facility, following an investigation that allegedly discovered explicit images and videos of minors on his devices.