BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man was charged with burglary, assault and terroristic threats after allegedly attacking another person after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Mabon Street, the Brookville Borough Police Department said in a news release.
Shawn M. Cieleski, 43, also faces charges of criminal trespass, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Jefferson County 911 dispatched police after a report that Cieleski had entered another person’s residence and assaulted him before fleeing the scene down Euclid Avenue.