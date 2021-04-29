Police

Police badge. (Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics)

BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man was charged with burglary, assault and terroristic threats after allegedly attacking another person after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Mabon Street, the Brookville Borough Police Department said in a news release.

Shawn M. Cieleski, 43, also faces charges of criminal trespass, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Jefferson County 911 dispatched police after a report that Cieleski had entered another person’s residence and assaulted him before fleeing the scene down Euclid Avenue.

Tags

Recommended for you