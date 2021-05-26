BROOKVILLE — The Greenberg Cadillac Museum, a private collection of more than 70 fully restored Cadillacs, dubbed “America’s premier automotive brand,” spanning the decades from 1905 to the present.
“For the first time, vintage car enthusiasts and Cadillac lovers will have the opportunity to see this remarkable collection during the Laurel Festival week in Brookville, June 17-20,” a release said.
The Greenberg Cadillac Museum is located at 67 South White St., Brookville and will be open during the festival that Thursday through Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m.