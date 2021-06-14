Laurel queen

Brianna Barnett was crowned Brookville Laurel Festival queen on Saturday. (Photo submitted)

BROOKVILLE — Brianna Barnett was crowned Brookville Laurel Festival queen on Saturday.

The court also included Laura Rittenhouse, first runner-up Grace Henry, second runner-up Madyson Montana, Miss Congeniality Rebekah Askey and Kylee Fink.

Tags

Recommended for you