103 years ago, on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, World War I, the “war to end all wars”, ended. Today, on the 11th day of the 11th month, Brookville celebrated Veterans Day, honoring those who served with a parade of 72 veterans. The parade started at Walter K. Dick Memorial Park and ended at the Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School and Hickory Grove Elementary School. Along the route, community members and students at the schools showed and shouted their gratitude for all those who served. At 11 a.m., the Brookville American Legion Honor Guard performed a gun salute and Taps.
Brookville honors veterans
- By Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit
