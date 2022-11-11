BROOKVILLE — The people of Brookville gathered at the courthouse on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. to honor those who chose to serve their country in the United States Armed Forces.
Bill Littlefield, post commander of American Legion Post 102 began the ceremony by honoring veterans of each branch of the service and speaking on the holiday itself.
“Everyone I knew had been in the military. This part of the country is what carried this country through the years by people going into the service. I didn’t know any different, I thought that is what you were supposed to do. So when I was four years old, I was watching Bob Hope with my grandmother and I told her that I wanted to go somewhere where Bob Hope is when I get old enough to join the Army. She got a very pained look on her face. It took me 20 years to figure out what that look was about. She knew that if you went somewhere that Bob Hope was, there was a war going on,” Littlefield said.