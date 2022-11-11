Brookville Veterans Day Scott North

Retired Army Lt. Col. Scott North, a Jefferson County commissioner, gave the keynote address at Brookville’s Veterans Day ceremony.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The people of Brookville gathered at the courthouse on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. to honor those who chose to serve their country in the United States Armed Forces.

Bill Littlefield, post commander of American Legion Post 102 began the ceremony by honoring veterans of each branch of the service and speaking on the holiday itself. 

