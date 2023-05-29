BROOKVILLE — There were several services in Brookville on Memorial Day to honor and remember American service members who gave their last full measure of devotion in service to their country.
The traditional Memorial Day service was held at the Jefferson County Courthouse at 11 a.m. American Legion Post 102 member Randy Bartley welcomed the audience and noted that the day is important to honor those who have gone before and sacrificed so much. The invocation was given by Steve Ent. Asbury College Theater major Rebekka Askey then sang the National Anthem, and the pledge of allegiance was led by Boy Scouts of America Troop 64.
At the Brookville Cemetery in front of the Union Army Monument, the Honor Guard paid tribute to the memory of area soldiers who fought for the Union in the American Civil War.
In an unusual circumstance, the American Legion Post 102 then honored one unlikely veteran: John W. Guyther, who fought for the Confederacy with the Baltimore Light Artillery in the Civil War. Bartley said after the war, Guyther fell in love with the daughter of the superintendent of the Jefferson County School District. They were married and moved to Brookville, where Guyther went into the dry goods business. When he died in 1914, the Union veterans found out he was a Confederate, but still chose to give him a burial with all rituals afforded to a veteran of the Grand Army of the Republic.
Bartley said they wanted to honor Guyther with a service of healing. A Maryland flag was placed on his gravestone, and a wreath was placed as well. Members of the Honor Guard gave a five-gun salute to honor Guyther as an American veteran with authentic 1861 Springfield cap and ball rifles.
Bartley said they placed a Maryland flag instead of a Confederate flag to honor the state he believed in. He said they gathered to honor him as an act of healing.
“This is an unusual exercise for the American Legion. The man we are going to honor was not a U.S. Army veteran. He was a veteran of the Confederate States of America. Therefore, he is not entitled to a Veterans Administration marker. However, after the war, Guyther, who served with the Baltimore Light Artillery in the Army of Northern Virginia, came north, married a local, went in to the dry goods business and became quite a respected member of the community. When he died, the Union veterans gave him one of their own funerals. That meant a procession, all of the rites, prayers and everything. These men fought against each other, but were still able to honor him as an American. They realized he was an enemy during the Civil War, but they buried him with full military honors according to the rites of the GAR. We thought that it was a measure of healing, not only for these veterans, but for the nation. We felt, especially in this time in our nation’s history, that forgiveness is not a bad theme. It is amazing to me that we have forgiven the Japanese and the Germans, but have trouble forgiving ourselves. Still, you see people flying the Confederate flag, the wrong flag. To be honest with you, the Confederate cause was one of the worst in history. They fought to keep other people, an entire race of people, in chains. We know that to be an evil today. Did John Guyther believe in the Confederate cause? We don’t know. Maryland was one of those border states that never really seceded. The fact that he was a Confederate does not mean that he wasn’t an American for most of his life. He was only a Confederate for about three years of his long, long life. We felt that if the men who fought against John Guyther could forgive him, then who are we to denigrate him? The men who fought against him forgave him, and the least we can do is honor his service, not his cause,” Bartley said.