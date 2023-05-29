Brookville salute Memorial Day 2023

Members of the Jefferson County Honor Guard give a five-gun salute with authentic 1861 Springfield cap and ball rifles at the grave of former Confederate John W. Guyther. He was honored as an act of healing, just as he was when he died by surviving members of the Grand Army of the Republic in Brookville.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — There were several services in Brookville on Memorial Day to honor and remember American service members who gave their last full measure of devotion in service to their country.

The traditional Memorial Day service was held at the Jefferson County Courthouse at 11 a.m. American Legion Post 102 member Randy Bartley welcomed the audience and noted that the day is important to honor those who have gone before and sacrificed so much. The invocation was given by Steve Ent. Asbury College Theater major Rebekka Askey then sang the National Anthem, and the pledge of allegiance was led by Boy Scouts of America Troop 64.

Tags

Recommended for you