BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area High School held its awards ceremony on Thursday, awarding scholarships to members of the junior and senior class.
“This is a wide range of accomplishments we are going to talk about here today involving academic, athletic, extracurricular, and community involvement,” Ray Doolittle said as the ceremony opened. “For the juniors, I would pay very close attention to what goes on here today. Between now and this day next year is going to be astronomically important for you to be walking up on stage and receiving not just a handshake and a certificate, but possibly cash up to thousands of dollars towards your further education. Congratulations to the seniors receiving awards today. As a school district and as individuals, we all owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to the donors, civic organizations, the businesses and the families who are generous enough to pass on their financial blessings to the students here at Brookville students. If you receive an award, please go above and beyond to express your thanks and gratitude. Let them know how much it means to you that they are supporting our district and students.”