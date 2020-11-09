BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board discussed the district's response to COVID-19 at its work session on Monday. The board weighed the pros and cons — as well as the feasibility — of temporarily closing the Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School. Superintendent Dr. Erich May said at the meeting that through a combination of positive tests, students being asked to quarantine and students voluntarily moving to the district's online offerings on Brightspace, about half of the student body is not currently in school.
