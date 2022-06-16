BROOKVILLE — The hero banners that have been put up to honor Brookville natives who served in the armed forces were officially dedicated on Thursday during Laurel Festival’s Hometown Heroes Day.
David Reitz, Jefferson County Veterans Affairs director, emceed the event and was the first guest speaker. He began by noting the patriotism displayed in the Brookville community.
“As I look around Brookville today, it is hard to miss the honor and respect that you have for our military, for those whom have fallen, and for our veterans. Your sense of pride and patriotism shines through very brightly. Brookville always has been a wonderful town, but today it looks so wonderful that it brings a tear to my eye. Hero banners up, flags everywhere, it just screams pride, patriotism and honor,” Reitz said.