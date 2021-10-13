The Brookville Municipal Authority heard a request from Greg Bazylak and Erica Nicholson to run water out to Maplevale Road at its meeting Tuesday.
Nicholson first asked if any study was done to bring water out to the area. Bazylak said he thought the issue had been discussed in the past and noted the water quality for everyone in that area is poor.
“I know that all of those people who live along the length of Maplevale have horrible water. It’s beyond horrible. If there are funds or if there is a study, we can still use, if there is some way we can look into doing that,” Bazylak said.