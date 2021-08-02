ASHLAND, OHIO — Chase Evans, a recent graduate of Brookville Area High School, has been selected to be an Ashbrook Scholar, according to an announcement by the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University.
Ashbrook Center’s executive director. “It’s an honor to become an Ashbrook Scholar because we’re looking only for the most serious and motivated students.”
The top-rated academic program includes an annual and renewable scholarship to attend Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.
The Ashbrook Scholar Program is an honors program for undergraduates studying political science, history or political economy at Ashland University. The program is administered by the Ashbrook Center, an independent academic center that provides educational programs for high school students, college undergraduates and high school civics, U.S. government and American history teachers.
Evans is one of only 42 first-year students selected for the program.