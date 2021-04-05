BROOKVILLE — A recent Brookville Area Jr./ Sr. High School graduate and current Slippery Rock University student announced he is running for a position on the Brookville Area School Board.
As a young candidate, Adler Fleming said he believes in treating teachers right and making sure they continue to do their best job in the school district.
“The students are the future and should be provided a diverse group of classes each school year, including more electives as well as classes in the arts,” he said in a news release.