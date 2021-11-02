BROOKVILLE — Brookville Borough Council Vice President Karen Allgeier announced that Victorian Christmas will be discontinued indefinitely starting this year at Tuesday’s Borough Council meeting.
Allgeier said it was due to a combination of a lack of volunteers and pandemic restrictions.
“The reason for Victorian Christmas being cancelled is most everything Victorian Christmas did was in someone’s business or in the courthouse. We had the Living Windows and Christmas Tree Lane. We can’t do that anymore. We were turned down by the county commissioners to use the courthouse due to COVID-19. Most of the business owners were not happy about having someone in their building for two hours. Most of the people who normally would sit in those windows did not want to sit in those windows for two hours with a mask on in Victorian garb,” Allgeier said.