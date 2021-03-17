Brookville

Pictured are: Alexis Richter, Emily Lindemuth, Kilee Furl, Claudia Powell, Abby Leathem and Caleb Larson. (Photo submitted)

Hickory Grove Elementary School students in Brookville recently celebrated "Kindness Week."

The week culminated with a door decorating competition.

Tina Zimmerman's 5th-grade class took first place with their "donut bully"-themed door. 

Tags

Recommended for you