BROOKVILLE — Means-Lauf Super Drug will host a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics beginning Wednesday at its store in Brookville.
Sessions will be held from 9:30 to 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the pharmacy, located at 265 Allegheny Boulevard, Brookville. A fourth clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School gymnasium.
The vaccines are available to everyone at least 12 years of age. Those between the ages of 12 and 17 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent.