BROOKVILLE — Members of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce gathered on Wednesday to dedicate two picnic area fronting the Redbank, Sandy Lick and North Fork creeks at McAneny’s Hometown Market and at Penn Separator Company.
In a statement, chamber member Arthur C. McKinley said this is a step for Brookville to recognize its waterways as an asset for the community.
"We're here today to dedicate two riverfront picnic areas and some historical signage made possible through the cooperation of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce and two civic-minded businesses, McAneny's Hometown Market and the Penn Separator Company. This is a step in recognizing the importance of the three rivers at the center of our community