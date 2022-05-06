BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council voted unanimously at its meeting this week to direct its Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs voting delegate, Karen Allgeier, to vote against an effort to decriminalize cannabis in Pennsylvania boroughs and to expunge any previous crimes related to the partaking of cannabis.
Borough manager Dana Rooney said that Abbottstown borough manager David W. Bolton sent a letter to council detailing how the Abbottstown had recently passed a resolution to decriminalize marijuana within its jurisdiction.
The letter from Bolton asked for support from the council for the measure at the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs conference, where he will be lobbying for the issue.