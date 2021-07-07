BROOKVILLE — Brookville Borough Council will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. July 23 to vote on a zoning ordinance that will allow Carrier Funeral Home to place a location in the office commercial district.
Solicitor James Dennison said the council could not approve an ordinance without seeing it and without advertising it in the newspaper.
Council Vice President Karen Allegeier said there must be seven days between the first advertisement and the second, totaling 14 days. The ordinance would need to be adopted either at a special meeting or at the meeting in August.