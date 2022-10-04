BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council approved a variety of events motions for October and through to the end of the year at its meeting Tuesday.
Borough manager Dana Rooney asked for approval for special event permits for Haunted Brookville, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street with the downtown businesses participating; the 2022 Wine and Shine Walk, taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street; and the PATHS pumpkin roll, taking place on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. on Pickering Street.