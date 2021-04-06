BROOKVILLE — The summer began to take shape in Brookville Tuesday evening, as members of borough council approved a trio of special event permits during their monthly meeting.
The permits were a mixture of old favorites marking their grand return after COVID-19 cancellations in 2020 and all-new community events.
Among them was a long-standing tradition: the Laurel Festival. This year’s festivities are planned for a span of nine days, June 12 through June 20.
Dana Rooney, borough manager, said the festival will occupy a portion of Main Street and the town square, as in years past, and will conclude with fireworks in Memorial Park.